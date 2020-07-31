ArrayIQ, founded in 2014 by storage and virtualization experts from EMC, CA, and BMC Software, was created to solve this problem. ArrayIQ simplifies storage and virtualization management, reporting, chargeback and analytics to lower the total cost of ownership of your storage infrastructure by up to 80%. Now, Device42 announced the acquisition of ArrayIQ to add data center storage visibility.

Integration directly into the Device42 platform

ArrayIQ also published an announcement about the acquisition. “For our existing customers, nothing will change immediately. ArrayIQ will continue to be available as a standalone product supported by Device42. The ArrayIQ team will be joining Device42 to continue the development of the product. Longer-term, ArrayIQ will be integrated into Device42” states ArrayIQ in its announcement.

With the addition of ArrayIQ, the Device42 platform significantly expands its storage discovery and visibility capabilities. Moreover, Device42 will now be able to map infrastructure requirements to the application all the way down to the physical disk being used in the storage array. ArrayIQ functionality enables Device42 to have the data to be able to create those storage forecast models. According to the announcement, ArrayIQ will be, over the next few months, integrated directly into the Device42 platform.