Diadem Technologies has announced a partnership with server, website and WordPress management platform Plesk. With this partnership, Diadem Technologies will make Plesk powered hosting services available to its customers.

Nils Hueneke, Plesk CEO said,

“With Plesk powered hosting services, Diadem Technologies will be able to deliver out of the box, value-added services to their customers. We are very pleased to partner with them for the quickly growing Indian marketplace and we look forward to a long-lasting partnership.”

Hriday Biyani, Co-Founder and CEO, Diadem Technologies said,