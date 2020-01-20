Nordic colocation data center operator DigiPlex announced that Wiljar Nesse has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective March 1st, 2020.

Wiljar will succeed Gisle M. Eckhoff. Gisle Eckhoff will retire from his role as CEO after 5 successful years but will remain with the company as an advisor to the Board. Wiljar recently served as Executive Vice President Financial Services at TietoEVRY. Wiljar was previously Executive Vice President Financial Services at EVRY as well as EDB ErgoGroup/EDB. He has also worked at Elkem and AP Dow Jones, and as CEO and part-owner of Manamind AS. Wiljar is also a board member of the trade and employer’s association Abelia and a selected member of The Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) panel for future business and industry in Norway.

Byrne Murphy, Founder and Chairman of DigiPlex said,

“We are seeing increased demand from both our enterprise customers who continue to move their digital infrastructure from on-premise solutions into combinations of colocation and cloud,as well as from the largest IT companies in the world looking to capitalise on the advantages of placing their data centres in the Nordics. Wiljar possesses qualities that met our extensive list of requirements during the recruitment process. His deep IT industry experience, visionary and inspiring leadership approach and strong customer focus makes Wiljar the perfect candidate to lead DigiPlex during this time of unprecedented transformation of the Nordic data centre industry.”

Wiljar Nesse, CEO Designate of DigiPlex said,

“I am delighted and honoured to be appointed CEO of DigiPlex and join a company at the forefront of the booming Nordic data centre industry. I am really looking forward to joining the DigiPlex team and work together with new colleagues and customers to take advantage of the market opportunities ahead.”

