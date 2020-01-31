DigiPlex announced that it had been certified as a Great Place to Work for a second year following an in-depth survey of its staff.

DigiPlex has achieved Great Place to Work status that demonstrates DigiPlex’s commitment to listening to and acting on what staff says is good and bad about their work-lives. DigiPlex has other success in essential areas. The team agrees that they are encouraged to balance their work-life, and personal life increased by nine percent (9%) to 84%. 90% agree that they are given a lot of responsibility for their work, up 7% on last year.

Best possible work experience

Female staff, in particular, reported significant improvements with 91% agreeing that promotions went to those that deserved them, a 29% improvement on last year. Haakon Holm-Knapstad, Chief HR Officer, said,

“DigiPlex is focused on maintaining leadership, not only in revenues and environmental sustainability, but as an employer of choice in the fast-moving Nordic data center sector. Partnering with Great Place to Work helps ensure the best possible work experience for every employee and is an important part our commitment to our people. We are proud to be recognised again as a Great Place to Work.”

“There is still more to do in improving the working lives of our staff. One thing, in particular, is clear from these results and the comments from our staff – we need to get better at communicating. Our staff is our number one consideration, and we need to get better at keeping them informed. This will be a personal objective for me in 2020,” he continued.