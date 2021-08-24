Singapore-based digital infrastructure company Digital Edge announced that the company has named Yaniv Ghitis as the new chief investment officer. In his new role, he will oversee new market entry, mergers and acquisitions, and investor relationships. Ghitis will also lead the company’s efforts to foster strategic relationships and strengthen partnerships.

Former JP Morgan executive

Prior to his new role at Digital Edge, he served as a senior member of J.P. Morgan’s investment team for 17 years in Hong Kong, New York, London, and Tel Aviv. Most recently he held the position of MD and MD and co-head of J.P. Morgan Technology, Media and Telecom Investment Banking in Asia-Pacific. Yaniv Ghitis, Chief Investment Officer of Digital Edge said,

“I am extremely impressed by Digital Edge’s market reach, capabilities, and strong network of local partners, developed all within the last 18 months since its formation. Digital Edge is led by executives that I have known for the better part of the last decade, and I am excited to join Samuel and the rest of his team to continue with the Company’s aggressive growth strategy.”

