Abu Dhabi based cloud services provider, Digital Okta and a cloud business automation platform RackNap are joining forces. Digital Okta announced that the company has chosen RackNap to automate its cloud billing and service provisioning, and to provide an online marketplace to the customers. It allows customers to manage service delivery and improve efficiency in the business processes, resulting in improved customer satisfaction.

Feras Al Jabi, SVP, Digital Okta said,

“We always strive to provide the best service to our customers and in the current digital era, we need to deliver services with a great customer experience. RackNap enables us to achieve this and create a leverage over the competition with the power of automated service provisioning and seamless billing. After changes in Microsoft licensing, there is an increase in business opportunity for CSPs and by partnering with RackNap, we aim to boost the adoption of cloud in MENA region and serve an even bigger customer base.”