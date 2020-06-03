Data center, colocation and interconnection solutions provider Digital Realty and Latin America data center services provider and a Digital Realty and Brookfield Infrastructure joint venture company, Ascenty have reached an agreement to build two new data centers in Mexico. Initial phases for both projects are scheduled for delivery in 2021 and combined IT capacity of the two new facilities is expected to be 36 MW upon full buildout. The company also announced that new data centers will be interconnected via an underground dark fiber-optic network, providing access to networks, cloud, and connectivity providers in a single, secure environment.
The company also stated that customers in Latin America will be able to rapidly scale digital transformation by deploying critical infrastructure with the significant expansion of PlatformDIGITAL. Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein said,
“We are pleased to support the expansion of public cloud availability and digital transformation strategies across Latin America. Mexico and Mexico City represent our 21st country and 45th metropolitan area as well as an important milestone on our global platform roadmap, adding coverage, capacity and connectivity capabilities to enable our customers’ digital transformation strategies while demonstrating our commitment to supporting customers’ future growth on PlatformDIGITAL.”
