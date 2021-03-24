Carrier and cloud-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions provider, Digital Realty introduces new direct connections to Google Cloud to enable hybrid network connections. These new on-ramps will enable direct, high-speed, low-latency connections on Digital Realty’s Atlanta, Los Angeles, Vienna, and Düsseldorf campuses. The company also added a second direct interconnect to Google Cloud in Frankfurt.

Direct, low-latency interconnections to Google Cloud

Additionally, the Digital Realty Internet Exchange supports Google’s Direct Peering capabilities and dedicated access to multiple third-party Internet Exchanges on PlatformDIGITAL. It provides a direct path from on-premise networks to Google Cloud services. Users can also reach Google Cloud in 25 additional markets across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA via virtual interconnections. Tony Bishop, SVP, Platform, Growth and Marketing, Digital Realty, said,

“Today’s enterprises require more flexibility, scalability, and agility to meet the growing demands placed on IT infrastructure and to overcome the barriers posed by data gravity. Direct connectivity to Google Cloud helps customers bring their applications, compute, and analytics closer to their data, enabling performance, latency, and proximity benefits for hybrid IT deployments. Today’s announcement supports Digital Realty’s overall vision of interconnecting global communities of customers around their most strategic asset: data.”

