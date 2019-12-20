Digital Realty announced today it has reached an agreement with Nalco Water, to advance Digital Realty’s water strategy.

A global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, Digital Realty has announced it has reached an agreement with Nalco Water, a global leader in water management technologies and expertise. The new program includes reuse and recycles projects to expand the company’s efforts to optimize water use.

Cooling technologies

Nalco waters cooling technologies are designed to achieve the best balance between water consumption, energy consumption and environmental impacts. Benefits for Digital Realty and its customers include:

Enhancing water resiliency and redundancy

Strengthening water use monitoring and measurement capabilities

Improving visibility into water using systems

Reducing water consumption through innovative treatment programs

Extending asset life

Danny Lane, senior vice president, Global Operations, for Digital Realty said:

“We believe being a responsible corporate citizen entails evaluating the environmental footprint of our data centers and taking the steps to continuously improve. With this global agreement, we will be able to further improve our water footprint and take immediate actions to expand water conservation, reuse and recycling.”

Pedro Sancha, senior vice president and general manager of Light Industries for Nalco Water said:

“Digital Realty understands the importance of water stewardship within its growing footprint of data centers. Our expertise will help Digital Realty further optimize its water use and help preserve this vital resource for the benefit of the communities in which it operates.”

Source: 1