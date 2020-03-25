Digital Realty published a statement about the coronavirus situation. The company claimed that their number one priority is the health and safety of employees, partners, and customers. Digital Realty also announced that they have long prepared for the possibility of a pandemic within our overall business continuity plan to ensure we can maintain this service level while ensuring the health and safety of all that interact with our facilities. Digital Realty also closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and are following the recommendations of global and local public health authorities in all regions.

Critical sanitary measures

Digital Realty CEO also stated the measures the company has taken during the situation: