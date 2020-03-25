Digital Realty published a statement about the coronavirus situation. The company claimed that their number one priority is the health and safety of employees, partners, and customers. Digital Realty also announced that they have long prepared for the possibility of a pandemic within our overall business continuity plan to ensure we can maintain this service level while ensuring the health and safety of all that interact with our facilities. Digital Realty also closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and are following the recommendations of global and local public health authorities in all regions.
Critical sanitary measures
Digital Realty CEO also stated the measures the company has taken during the situation:
- We are significantly boosting safety protocols across our data centers and offices globally, including implementing critical sanitary measures and additional specialized training to prepare for a possible pandemic
- We are increasing the communications with and screening of customers, partners and employees to ensure they only enter our data centers if they have not traveled to impacted areas, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization, within the past 14 days and are symptom-free
- We are deferring all non-essential travel, transitioning to a minimum critical onsite staff level in data centers in markets which have been designated by the CDC as Level 1 – Limited Community Transmission or higher and providing other employees with the option of working from home to maintain service continuity
- We are leveraging our data center infrastructure management capabilities to extend remote monitoring and management capabilities to enable our customers, partners and team members to work remotely in a fully productive way
