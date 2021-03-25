Digital Realty Trust announced new on-ramps in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, and Vienna to expand the safe and private access to Google Cloud’s global network. The new direct connections will provide high-speed and low-latency connections on Digital Realty’s locations in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Vienna in Austria, and Düsseldorf in Germany. Also, the company has introduced its second direct interconnect to Google Cloud in Frankfurt.

Direct connectivity to Google Cloud

With this, Digital Realty is offering 12 direct and 25 virtual connections to the Google Cloud platform across the globe through its PlatformDIGITAL. This will provide enterprises with additional routes to deploy their critical infrastructure in the vicinity of Google Cloud on PlatformDIGITAL. Moreover, direct access will enable customers to quickly build, iterate and deploy digital business applications on Google Cloud’s platform.

Direct connectivity to Google Cloud will also offer notable cost savings for outbound traffic between Google Virtual Private Cloud and the existing on-premise IT resources of customers while supporting high bandwidth and consistent workloads.

Markedly, technological advancements such as The Internet of Things, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and artificial intelligence drive digital transformation. Moreover, escalating growth of data, rapid accelerations in cloud adoption, and greater demand for IT outsourcing has propelled the demand for data-center infrastructure.

