Cloud for developers, startups, and SMBs, DigitalOcean announced the acquisition of Nimbella, a serverless platform provider. With the acquisition, the company aims to expand its capabilities into the rapidly growing function-as-a-service market and will add an additional serverless compute offering.

Serverless computing

Serverless computing removes the operational complexity in cloud-native environments for developers. It also allows rapid development and deployment, enabling businesses to reduce development costs and increase productivity without sacrificing performance.

Nimbella aims to address the challenges developers face in adopting serverless computing. Nimbella builds on Kubernetes and Apache OpenWhisk, both of which are mature production-ready open source projects. Nimbella supports the needs of event-based and long-running applications, as well as more complex use cases that utilize artificial intelligence and machine learning. Yancey Spruill, CEO of DigitalOcean said,

“Serverless computing is the next evolution of cloud that further removes the need for developers to manage complex infrastructure. We are excited to have Nimbella join DigitalOcean to address specific needs often requested by our customers and fills a gap in the current serverless offerings in the market. People want to access the benefits of serverless capabilities without a significant learning curve and they want functionality and pricing that is easy to understand and predictable. Nimbella provides all of this with the same simplicity and open source software standards that are core value propositions for DigitalOcean.”

