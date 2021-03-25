The cloud for developers, startups, and SMBs, DigitalOcean announced the pricing of its IPO of 16,500,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $47.00 per share. The company stated that the shares are expected to begin trading New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “DOCN”. The offering will be closed on March 26, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities, Barclays, and KeyBanc Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, and Stifel are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering. Yancey Spruill, CEO, DigitalOcean, said,

“Today is a proud day for all of us here at DigitalOcean. It’s also a tremendously exciting day for our customers and community. We are now officially listed on the New York Stock Exchange as a publicly-traded company (NYSE: DOCN). While the IPO is an incredible milestone, I promise this is only the beginning of our journey together.

I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all of you. We could not have gotten to where we are today without the dedication of our employees, the trust of our customers, and the support of our community. It is an honor to be the CEO of this remarkable organization and a responsibility I do not take lightly.”