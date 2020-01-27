Cloud infrastructure provider DigitalOcean announced the appointment of Carly Brantz as Chief Marketing Officer.

DigitalOcean has appointed Carly Brantz as Chief Marketing Officer. Brantz will be responsible for DigitalOcean’s worldwide marketing operations to scale the company’s self-serve and sales-led acquisition initiatives. She will also oversee its global brand, community and developer relations efforts.

A proven leader

Brantz has worked more than eight years at SendGrid, serving as vice president of revenue marketing through the company’s 2019 acquisition by Twilio. Before SendGrid, she was the director of marketing at Return Path, email deliverability, and optimization platform, for more than six years.

“In recent years, DigitalOcean has gained significant traction among entrepreneurs in addition to its core community of developers. As we look to the future, having a marketing leader with a track record of serving the needs of these customers will be critical to our success,” said Yancey Spruill, CEO at DigitalOcean.

“Carly is a proven leader who has successfully scaled marketing organizations with an eye on accelerating growth and optimizing the customer experience. I am confident she is the right person to support our goals and make it even easier for customers to test their ideas and run their businesses on DigitalOcean,” he added.

Brantz talked about her new role, saying,