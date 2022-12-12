DigitalOcean announced the appointment of Aaqib Gadit as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer.

Aaqib Gadit will be responsible for all go-to-market efforts directly connected to revenue-generating activities.

Aaqib Gadit was the co-founder and CEO of Cloudways, which was acquired by DigitalOcean in September 2022.

Co-founder and CEO of Cloudways

Prior to his new role, Gadit was the co-founder and CEO of Cloudways. The company was acquired by DigitalOcean in September 2022. He is an execution-oriented customer-first leader. He is also a serial entrepreneur with expertise in product, technology, growth, customer support, and customer success, especially in software as a service (SaaS), Infrastructure, and Open Source fields where he has founded multiple companies in the last 15 years.

DigitalOcean’s CEO, Yancey Spruill stated that adding a CRO is a reflection of the company’s success in building a $650+ million annual recurring revenue business to date. It is also a reflection of the company’s confidence in the large market opportunity in the next phase of growth. Aaqib Gadit, Chief Revenue Officer of DitigalOcean said,

« I’m thrilled to be stepping into this role and working even more closely with our executive team to streamline and scale DigitalOcean’s limitless revenue opportunities while maintaining our focus on global SMBs. Both DigitalOcean and Cloudways have become beloved names in the cloud space by being values-driven, focused on our customers, and removing the complexity of the cloud. By remaining true to these principles, I am confident in our collective ability to reach and surpass our goal of $1 billion in revenue in 2024. »