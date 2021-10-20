Cloud for developers, startups, and SMBs, DigitalOcean announced the appointment of Gabe Monroy as chief product officer. In his new role, he will oversee the company’s product management organization and product vision to drive growth and innovation while enhancing the customer experience.

Former Azure vice president

Before joining the DigitalOcean team, Monroy was vice president of the Azure Developer Experience group in Microsoft’s Developer Division. During his previous role, he was responsible for the application-centric services and tools on Azure, which includes computing services, platform services, and developer tools.

Monroy joined Microsoft when Deis was acquired by the tech giant in 2017. Monroy was the founder and chief technology officer of the company. After the acquisition, Monroy started Azure Kubernetes Service. Monroy has deep experience in open-source and cloud-native technology as a founding member of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. Yancey Spruill, CEO of DigitalOcean, said,

“DigitalOcean’s product strategy is core to our mission to simplify cloud computing so developers and businesses can spend more time creating software that changes the world. Gabe is a deeply experienced leader with a proven track record of delivering products that delight developers, startups and SMBs. We are excited to add Gabe’s leadership and experience as a strong voice for innovation, which will be a key growth lever on the march to our first billion in revenue in 2024.”

See more Cloud Computing News