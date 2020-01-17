DigitalOcean has confirmed that some roles in the company were eliminated as a part of a restructuring.

Cloud infrastructure provider DigitalOcean has announced a round of layoffs. The exact number is not declared but it is potentially between 30 and 50 people affected by the layoffs. The company’s entire workforce is expected to be around 500 employees. DigitalOcean has also announced two C-Level changes in the Summer of 2019. The company has announced Yancey Spruill and Bill Sorenson as CEO and CFO.

Restructuring

DigitalOcean has confirmed the news with the statement:

“DigitalOcean recently announced a restructuring to better align its teams to its go-forward growth strategy. As part of this restructuring, some roles were, unfortunately, eliminated. DigitalOcean continues to be a high-growth business with $275M in annual recurring revenues and more than 500,000 customers globally. Under this new organizational structure, we are positioned to accelerate profitable growth by continuing to serve developers and entrepreneurs around the world.”

