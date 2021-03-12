DigitalOcean announced that it has completed a SOC 2 Type II Service Organization Control (SOC 2) audit for its Trust and also achieved Level 1 status with Cloud Security Alliance’s Security, Trust & Assurance Registry (CSA STAR) program. DigitalOcean is the cloud for developers, startups, and SMBs.

Based on relied-upon controls

The SOC 2 audit and report provide customers with an understanding of the controls a company provides related to the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of its services. DigitalOcean’s SOC 2 Type II certification confirms that its systems are designed based on relied-upon controls defined by the Trust Services Criteria and are operating effectively.

Tyler Healy, VP of Security, DigitalOcean, said,

“Security and data privacy are top priorities for our customers, especially those who are startups and SMBs. Last year, we launched our Trust Platform to provide customers with more transparency on our security posture. Today, we take this one step further with our SOC 2 certification and Level 1 CSA STAR. These certifications demonstrate our commitment to maintaining industry-recognized security standards and protecting our customers’ infrastructure.”

Additionally, the CSA STAR program is designed to help customers assess and select a cloud service provider through a three-step program including a self-assessment, third-party audit, and continuous monitoring.

See more Cloud Computing News