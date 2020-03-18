DigitalOcean Hatch has announced that Twilio‘s focus on developers and startups aligns perfectly with DigitalOcean’s core values. Hatch has supported an active, growing and global community of 5k+ startups so far. Both companies had previously collaborated in 2018 for Hacktoberfest, DigitalOcean’s month-long celebration of Open Source to support and engage with the global community of open source maintainers and contributors.

Access to priority support, mentorship, and the global community

With the partnership, Hatch startups can now have access to the benefits of Twilio Startups program which includes 12 months of product credit, access to mentoring, and networking opportunities exclusive to program participants. Twilio program startups will also get access to Hatch and all the benefits of the program including DigitalOcean Cloud credits, access to priority support, mentorship and the global community of Hatchers.