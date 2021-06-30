DigitalOcean announced Managed MongoDB in partnership with MongoDB, a new offering that combines DigitalOcean’s simplicity with MongoDB’s technical capabilities. The company introduced the new offering at DigitalOcean’s virtual conference. Managed MongoDB aims to help developers easily spin up MongoDB clusters on DigitalOcean. The new solution also simplifies database administration by seamlessly managing, scaling, and securing clusters.

Simplifies database administration

Managed MongoDB automates the managing databases in the cloud. Customers will be able to access the latest releases of the MongoDB document database and benefit from key features, including built-in security and point-in-time recovery. It also offers high availability with automated failovers and gives users the ability to scale up on demand to handle unexpected traffic increases.

According to the announcement, the new solution follows the company’s predictable pricing model to allow users to scale applications. Managed MongoDB helps simplify the end-to-end management of MongoDB. Jeff Guy, Chief Operating Officer of DigitalOcean said,

“DigitalOcean’s managed services are a key way we help eliminate the complexity of the cloud so customers can easily turn their ideas into powerful applications that help change the world. Our partnership with MongoDB expands our portfolio of highly curated, managed offerings tailored specifically to the developer, startup and SMB markets. By adding support for MongoDB we can extend the benefits of this powerful technology to our customers around the world, even those without database experience or expertise.”

