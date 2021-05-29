DigitalOcean hosts deploy, a virtual conference for developers, entrepreneurs and businesses on June 29 starting at 9:00 a.m. EDT. The event, focused on the theme “Power Your Business,” will enable startups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to learn how to effectively build and scale their software applications in the cloud.

The agenda includes real-life customer stories, technical demos, and workshops on best practices for building and scaling apps and businesses with Kubernetes, managed services, and growth marketing. Attendees will also be able to connect with speakers one-on-one and experience special entertainment through an active Discord server.

DigitalOcean’s CEO, Yancey Spruill, talked about the event, saying,

“If 2020 was about startups surviving, 2021 will be about thriving. At deploy, we’ll dive deep into the critical role software developers play in supporting startup and SMB success. In our digital-first world, it’s essential that developers have the resources and tools they need to do their jobs, build transformative apps, and ultimately, change the world.”

The keynote will be delivered by DigitalOcean’s CEO, Yancey Spruill, and sessions will be led by customers and industry experts from companies building AI-powered tools, networking best practices and others. For entrepreneurs who want to learn more about fundraising, Techstars’ Chief Investment Officer, Nicole Glaros, will host a session on raising capital.

You can register for free now. For more information and to subscribe to registration updates, you can visit the website.

