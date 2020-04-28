DigitalOcean’s DigitalOcean TIDE is going virtual due to COVID-19. It will be held May 5, 2020. There will be sessions about the latest trends and technologies in the cloud space. It brings cloud experts, startup founders, CEOs, CTOs together to speak about a diverse set of topics. Industry experts and practitioners will share best practices about the cloud.

Sessions on cloud

In addition to this, TIDE gives customers the opportunity to build DigitalOcean’s Developer Cloud platform. Participants can also leverage these technologies to simplify and optimize your infrastructure while building new connections with other developers and entrepreneurs from the APAC region. They can win some cool DigitalOcean swag after exciting quizzes, social contests. You can see the detailed agenda here. Registration is free.