The edge-cloud platform, StackPath announced the general availability of StackPath Direct Connect for StackPath CDN, providing dedicated network connections from customers’ private networks to its edge platform. With the new service, customers’ traffic from on-premises origin servers can travel to and from the StackPath CDN without using the public internet. It also allows customers to:

bypass bottlenecks and congestion

minimize latency and packet loss or corruption

decrease exposure to malicious activity and threats

reduce total transit provider costs

The new solution is providing a private fiber connection into the StackPath platform in any of the company's more than 50 edge locations around the globe. According to the announcement, it is ideal for customers running private fiber connection into the StackPath platform in any of the company's more than 50 global edge locations. Will Charnock, Chief Technology Officer, StackPath, said,

“StackPath Direct Connect lets our customers address what might be the greatest obstacle to getting the most out of the edge. With our exceptional transit and peering connections, upwards of 70% of the traffic we deliver is handed off directly to the last mile carrier. That means the biggest bottlenecks in our customers’ operations are usually in the first mile, getting data to the edge. Direct Connect replaces those highway bottlenecks with a high-speed, high-security express lane.”

