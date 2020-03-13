While global organizations are shifting into the cloud because of its advantages, the new security operations model has to be developed. DisruptOps offers distributed security operations to addresses this challenge. DisruptOps’s SaaS-based cloud security management platform helps enterprises to handle with the critical challenges of cloud security at scale.

For accelerating product development

To accelerate product development, DisruptOps has collected $9 million in Series A funding from Drive Capital and existing investor Rally Ventures.

“As today’s cloud-enabled businesses continue to increase adoption of cloud computing, security struggles to keep pace with the volume of security events and the coordination of the many teams involved in the response. Our cloud-native platform is designed to ensure that organizations can take action quickly and effectively when identifying misconfigurations and threats. We’re excited to partner with Drive Capital and our existing investors to secure every company in the cloud.”

said Jody Brazil, CEO of DisruptOps.

“DisruptOps sits at the center of three technology mega-trends: Cloud, Security, and Automation. Enterprises are now experiencing the challenges of scaling their cloud security operations. The ability for organizations to remediate cloud issues and quickly respond to attacks will completely change how these companies secure their cloud.”

said Andy Jenks, Partner at Drive Capital.