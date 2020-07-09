The new collaboration between Docker and AWS will allow developers to focus on application development, streamlining the process of deploying and managing containers in AWS from their local development environment. The duo have created an integrated and frictionless experience to leverage Docker Compose, Docker Desktop, and Docker Hub to deploy their apps on Amazon Elastic Container Service and Amazon ECS on AWS Fargate.

Simplified workflow

According to the announcement, Docker and AWS collaborated to build a simplified workflow that allows developers to quickly and easily switch from running containers in a local Docker Desktop environment to Amazon ECS. Docker Chief Executive Officer Scott Johnston said,

“This is a big step toward giving developers the best experience building, sharing, and running cloud-native apps with Docker and Amazon ECS. This experience allows developers to work locally and take the same experience into a production-scale cloud service with Amazon ECS, reducing the span of knowledge needed and accelerating their time to production.”

Benefits of this solution include: