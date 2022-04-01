Cloud-native application development tools, content, and services provider, Docker announced $105 million in Series C financing led by new investor Bain Capital Ventures. Joining BCV are new investors Atlassian Ventures, Citi Ventures, Vertex Ventures, and Four Rivers as well as existing investors Benchmark, Insight Partners, and Tribe Capital. Enrique Salem, BCV partner, will join the Docker board.

$2.1 billion company value

With the Series C funding round, the company’s total funding was increased to $163 million, which values the company at $2.1 billion. The funding round was announced after Docker’s annual recurring revenue (ARR) increased more than 4 times year-over-year.

The company currently has 10 million registered developers and development teams. Docker has also grown to more than 56,000 commercial customers. The funds will be used to accelerate investments in both product and go-to-market initiatives. The company will focus on investments in developer productivity, trusted content, and ecosystem partnerships while also investing in new channels and geographies. Scott Johnston, CEO of Docker said,

« This funding milestone is a result of the efforts of the Docker team, our developer community, and our partners. Together we have focused on the needs of developers, to help them quickly and safely build, share, and run any app, anywhere. As tens of millions of new developers join the market this decade, this funding enables us to go faster in solving problems for this next generation. »