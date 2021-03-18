Collaborative application development platforms provider, Docker announced that the company has raised $23 million in Series B funding led by Tribe Capital, with participation from Benchmark and Insight Partners. The funding round brings the company’s total funding to $58 million. With the funding round, Tribe Capital Co-Founder and Partner Arjun Sethi will join Docker’s Board of Directors.

Product innovation

According to the announcement made by the company, the new funding will be used to drive product innovation. Series B funding round comes after a year of accelerating momentum for Docker. Today, almost 7.5 million developers and development teams rely on Docker to quickly and collaboratively build and share applications. Scott Johnston, CEO, Docker, said,

“In the past year, applications have become paramount to not only all modern businesses but also as the primary means to connect society, all of which has greatly accelerated the need for developer velocity. This new investment, combined with our user and ARR growth momentum, validates Docker’s mission of helping developers and development teams bring their ideas to life by conquering the complexity of app development.”

