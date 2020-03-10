Docker‘s vice president of products Justin Graham posted a blog post about the company’s roadmap for the future. Graham stated that Docker will be spending effort to build on the foundational Docker tools, Docker Desktop and Docker Hub, to help developers in a small team at a startup that needs something easy, fast, and efficient. Thus, the company will focus on Docker Desktop, partnering with the ecosystem, and making Docker Hub the nexus for all the integrations, configuration, and management of the application components which constitute your apps and microservices.
Central point for the ecosystem
Graham stated that Docker will expand on the tooling and experiences in Docker Desktop to accelerate the onboarding of new developers to development team processes and workflow. Docker will also expand Docker Hub to help you manage all the application components you generate as part of development and deployment. Graham also noted,
“We will make Docker Hub the central point for the ecosystem of tools to partner with us in delivering you a great experience. Docker Hub will provide a range of pipeline options from high abstraction/opinion options, to construct and stitch yourself. We’ve already begun talking with some great partners in the industry and are excited to bring to you what we’ve been thinking here. The overall goal is to provide you solutions here that match your level of maturity or desired level of abstraction, all in a multi-cloud and vendor-neutral way.”
