Docker‘s vice president of products Justin Graham posted a blog post about the company’s roadmap for the future. Graham stated that Docker will be spending effort to build on the foundational Docker tools, Docker Desktop and Docker Hub, to help developers in a small team at a startup that needs something easy, fast, and efficient. Thus, the company will focus on Docker Desktop, partnering with the ecosystem, and making Docker Hub the nexus for all the integrations, configuration, and management of the application components which constitute your apps and microservices.

Central point for the ecosystem

Graham stated that Docker will expand on the tooling and experiences in Docker Desktop to accelerate the onboarding of new developers to development team processes and workflow. Docker will also expand Docker Hub to help you manage all the application components you generate as part of development and deployment. Graham also noted,