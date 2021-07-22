dotCMS, in partnership with BunnyWay unveils dotCDN, a fine-tuned integrated global content delivery network powered by a 30Tbit+ backbone. It is designed for scaling with any project, from a few terabytes to hundreds of petabytes per month.

For accelerated and secure websites

The company’s new integrated CDN and edge delivery is an important part of dotCMS’s 2021 roadmap. dotCDN was created to meet customers’ accelerated and secure websites demand while maintaining complete control over their content and customer experiences.

Jason Smith, COO of dotCMS, said,

“Businesses of all types can benefit from dotCDN’s high-performance content delivery network. dotCDN gives our customers an integrated and relatively affordable tool to enhance their websites’ reliability, speed, and most importantly, security.”

dotCDN offers faster content delivery through a reliable network of intelligent edge servers across the world. It uses real-time analytics based on users’ content and network metrics to serve users’ content from the fastest, most optimal edge server.

In addition to these features, dotCDN also offers an enhanced security layer on top of dotCMS and DDoS protection, automatic real-time monitoring, geo-fencing and optional edge-rules. dotCDN’s capabilities are always fresh with automatic invalidation, accelerated site performance, serve files from the edge, smart routing, real-time statistics.

See more Cloud Computing News