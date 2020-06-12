Green House Data announced that Drew Mellen joined the company as Vice President of Microsoft Cloud Enablement. The company also stated that Mellen brings extensive knowledge in Microsoft Azure and enterprise cloud technologies. In his new role, Mellen will be responsible for driving Microsoft partnerships, guiding clients through complex hybrid and multi-cloud deployments, and crafting service offerings.

25 years of experience

Mellen has created cloud service offerings across Azure and VMware. His latest position was Director of Cloud Solutions at Lightstream, where he served as a customer enablement leader throughout the sales and presales process, resident Microsoft technology expert, and evangelist to Microsoft representatives. Drew Mellen, Vice President of Microsoft Cloud Enablement at Green House Data said,