dtac‘s new solution allows employees and businesses to connect to the cloud and it is suited for the post-COVID-19 world. SmartConnect powered by NetFoundry, can connect distributed applications in any cloud, on any device and anywhere. Additionally, SmartConnect users will be able to access their cloud-based data faster than traditional networks, with the extra benefit of highly-secured data storage and five-layer of military-grade security systems.

dtac Business SmartConnect by NetFoundry features:

Highly secured data environment with five layers of military-grade security called Zero Trust Dark Network.

Between 40-80% cost savings compared to traditional methods.

NetFoundry is available in all major cloud marketplaces such as AWS, Azure, Google Cloud and Ali Cloud, etc.

A better experience with eight to tenfold faster speeds compared to conventional solutions.

Users can connect to cloud-based data anywhere in the world, optimizing algorithms to pick the best paths across NetFoundry’s global internet overlay fabric, which costs less and takes less time than traditional solutions.

The components within the NetFoundry orchestration console were designed to make building and augmenting AppWANs between cloud providers easy and seamless.

NetFoundry’s platform brings flexibility and agility to networking, with the ability to make changes on-the-fly, establish policies driven by identity, context, and application need, as well as easily interconnect many virtual networks within cloud providers as an alternative to transitive routing.

Short deployment time.

Rajiv Bawa, Chief Business Group at Total Access Communication Plc or dtac said,