dtac‘s new solution allows employees and businesses to connect to the cloud and it is suited for the post-COVID-19 world. SmartConnect powered by NetFoundry, can connect distributed applications in any cloud, on any device and anywhere. Additionally, SmartConnect users will be able to access their cloud-based data faster than traditional networks, with the extra benefit of highly-secured data storage and five-layer of military-grade security systems.
dtac Business SmartConnect by NetFoundry features:
- Highly secured data environment with five layers of military-grade security called Zero Trust Dark Network.
- Between 40-80% cost savings compared to traditional methods.
- NetFoundry is available in all major cloud marketplaces such as AWS, Azure, Google Cloud and Ali Cloud, etc.
- A better experience with eight to tenfold faster speeds compared to conventional solutions.
- Users can connect to cloud-based data anywhere in the world, optimizing algorithms to pick the best paths across NetFoundry’s global internet overlay fabric, which costs less and takes less time than traditional solutions.
- The components within the NetFoundry orchestration console were designed to make building and augmenting AppWANs between cloud providers easy and seamless.
- NetFoundry’s platform brings flexibility and agility to networking, with the ability to make changes on-the-fly, establish policies driven by identity, context, and application need, as well as easily interconnect many virtual networks within cloud providers as an alternative to transitive routing.
- Short deployment time.
Rajiv Bawa, Chief Business Group at Total Access Communication Plc or dtac said,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Cloud Computing News
“dtac is committed to empowering businesses and driving growth through three key principles: trust, simplicity, and honesty. To overcome business challenges and achieve their business goals in this challenging time, we’ve been developing a wide range of solutions that help businesses cope with the new normal.”
Discussion about this post