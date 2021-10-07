Dutch Cloud Community is a new industry association resulting from the merger between DHPA and ISPConnect. The Dutch Cloud Community is the advocate partner for providers of hosting, cloud and internet services, and its main goal is to increase the awareness of its members and to drive business opportunities for them, with Dutch businesses.

Simplifying data management

Cohesity radically simplifies data management. Its solutions help businesses easily protect, manage, and derive value from data across the data center, edge, and cloud. It utilizes a suite of services, consolidated on one multi-cloud data platform, and eliminates one of businesses biggest pain points, mass data fragmentation. Cohesity can be delivered as a service, self-managed, or provided by a Cohesity-powered partner.

Simon Besteman, Managing Director of Dutch Cloud Community said:

“Cohesity is a leader in cloud data management and an innovator too. Therefore Cohesity makes a welcome addition to our supporting network and brings significant knowledge and information to us and our members. We will be unveiling a series of events for members including webinars, newsletters, reports and surveys we create jointly. We are proud Cohesity is joining us as one of our Founding supporters. These supporters are vital to ensure we offer our members as much added value as possible and growing an interesting network.”

