Hyperlocal to hyper-scale data center solutions provider, EdgeConneX announced a new partnership with Opus Interactive, a cloud, colocation, and IT services company based in Oregon. With the partnership, additional edge-based cloud solutions are enabled across EdgeConneX’s footprint. It also includes Opus Interactive cloud migration from dedicated bare-metal environments to variable hybrid cloud and multi-cloud solutions from major cloud service providers.

Edge access to multi-cloud offerings

The duo announced that the partnership provides edge access to multi-cloud offerings via EdgeConneX edge data centers and Opus Interactive Opuscloud and IaaS offerings. Immediate benefits include:

EdgeConneX Data Center Solutions : An established global platform of hyperlocal to hyper-scale data center facilities in over 40 markets worldwide, connects Cloud Service Providers and enterprises with improved latency, performance, and reliability.

Hybrid Multi-Cloud Scalability and Interoperability : Hybrid and Multi-Cloud solutions allow customers to optimize cloud services , delivering flexibility and scalability as their business grows and evolves. Customers can utilize the best, fastest cloud service for any workload with cloud connect solutions from Amazon Web Services, Megaport, Telia, PacketFabric, Comcast, and more.

Climate-Positive Private Cloud & IaaS : Shared and dedicated environment services from Opus Interactive allow customers to run private clouds with a consumption and billing model similar to public cloud models. In addition to HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and SOC 2 compliance, Opus delivers climate-positive cloud computing. The company goes beyond achieving carbon-neutral cloud solutions to create an environmental benefit by offsetting emissions equivalent to the energy use of its Private Cloud and IaaS solutions.

Backup & Continuity: Opus Interactive offers backup and business continuity with full edge to cloud support. With the added regional and grid redundancy, customers’ business continuity strategy is supported.

Cold and Hot Storage: Hot, cold and hybrid solutions to support any storage strategies – from immediate access to computational memory and storage for each individual edge device to rarely accessed data stored long term for legal or compliance purposes.

24×7 Observability: Single-pane observability – from sensors to satellites. Get monitoring and management with deep insights and added AI/ML predictive analytics integration for continuous improvement.

Phillip Marangella, Chief Marketing Officer of EdgeConneX said,

“EdgeConneX recognizes that enabling cloud services at the edge is essential to moving enterprise digital transformation initiatives forward. Recent studies suggest that well over 50% of business IT leaders believe that cloud migration is either ‘very difficult’ or ‘failing.’ Our collaboration helps bring essential hybrid and multi-cloud solutions to those enterprises, IT leaders, and edge markets that need it most. We are honored to partner with Opus Interactive and help make cloud migration a little easier.”

