EdgeConneX announced that it now offers customers in Portland access to Microsoft cloud services by offering the Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute service in its Portland Edge Data Center. Azure ExpressRoute allows users to create private connections between their IT deployments and Microsoft’s global data centers.

Lowest possible latency

With the new Azure ExpressRoute site now available in Portland, customers located in the local EdgeConneX data center campus can order a simple cross-connect to privately access all Microsoft cloud services available through the global Azure cloud platform. All other enterprises located in the greater Portland area can also connect to the local Azure ExpressRoute site by using the various metro ethernet solutions offered by their local carrier to connect back to the EdgeConneX data center campus or other ExpressRoute partners offering connectivity to the Portland site.

Aron Smith, Vice President for Interconnection Product Management at EdgeConneX comments,

« Portland is an emerging and important Edge data center market. Its power rates and tax incentives provide an ideal market for many service providers to support not only Portland, but much of the entire West Coast region. By providing local private access to the Cloud in Portland via Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute at EdgeConneX, our customers can enjoy all the benefits of the Cloud with a secure, dedicated and local access solution that simultaneously optimizes performance and reduces costs. »

The Portland campus has been purpose-built and strategically located to provide a secure colocation facility for customers wishing to deliver content and applications to local-market end-users – with the lowest possible latency – creating the best possible user experience. With its attractive power rates and tax incentives, Portland is an ideal market for many service providers to support not only Portland itself, but much of the entire West Coast region. It’s also a key alternative gateway between North America and APAC with submarine cables in Oregon directly connecting to several countries in Asia.