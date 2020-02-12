EdgeMicro announced that it has entered into a customer agreement with Cloudflare for EdgeMicro’s data centers in the U.S.

EdgeMicros‘ agreement with Cloudflare makes the global cloud services company an anchor tenant in EdgeMicro’s existing facilities in more than 30 additional sites in the U.S. With the infrastructure that is far closer to end-users than traditional centralized peering infrastructures used today, Cloudflare can deliver its cloud-based services to customers with ultra-low latency with this deployment.

Better end-user Internet client experience

Jason Bourg, VP Sales at EdgeMicro said,

“Clients like Cloudflare understand the value we are providing for the Edge, plus, we share the same vision for a better end-user Internet client experience. The collaboration we’ve had over the past several months has been amazing and goes deeper than the typical service provider-client relationship.”

Nitin Rao, Head of Global Infrastructure at Cloudflare said,