Elastic Cloud on Kubernetes (ECK) that aims to provide an official way to orchestrate Elasticsearch on Kubernetes is moving out of beta.

Elastic has announced the alpha release of ECK back in May 2019. Now, with the general availability of ECK, the company gives users a production-ready solution to deploy and streamline the operation of the Elastic Stack on Kubernetes. ECK runs on a variety of Kubernetes platforms, including Google Kubernetes Engine, Red Hat OpenShift, Azure Kubernetes Service, Amazon Kubernetes Service, and Vanilla Kubernetes.

Software deployment operation simplified

ECK that built on the Kubernetes Operator pattern simplifies software deployment operations like scaling, upgrades, and configuration management. It has some features including deployment and management multiple Elasticsearch clusters, upgrades to new versions of the Elastic Stack, simple scaling that allows you to grow with your use cases, default security on every cluster.

“As an early adopter of both Kubernetes and Elastic, we’ve been excited about testing Elastic Cloud on Kubernetes (ECK) as it will allow us to streamline our processes for building and operating Elasticsearch on Kubernetes,” said Michael Lorant, Principal Systems Engineer at Nine, Australia’s largest locally owned media company. And he added:

“With the release of ECK 1.0 GA, we are looking forward to getting the best features of the Elastic Stack including the infrastructure UI that provides detailed visibility of our Kubernetes environment. We are excited to explore further usage of ECK and Elastic for Kubernetes as it aligns with our strategy of complete application and cluster observability,”

Users can easily deploy ECK into their Kubernetes environment. For instructions and more details, they can visit Elastic’s quickstart page.

