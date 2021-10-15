The company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, Elastic announced the acquisition of Optimyze. With the acquisition, Elastic aims to accelerate its vision for unified, actionable observability. The acquisition will enhance its ability to detect and find the root cause faster in distributed environments. Optimyze’s expertise in large-scale distributed systems provides a simpler way to get insights and removes blind spots with Prodfiler solution.

Metrics, logs, and traces

With eBPF technology, Optimyze offers innovative continuous profiling for the whole system. With the previous acquisitions, Elastic aims to provide a unified platform allowing users to observe and protect their data. The company plans to integrate the Optimyze and Cmd innovations with Open Policy Agent capabilities from build security into the Elastic Agent.

Elastic Search Platform uses analytics and machine learning capabilities to correlate and contextualize profiling data with the three pillars of observability, metrics, logs, and traces. Unifying metrics, logs, and traces with continuous profiling capabilities provide actionable insights to users, allowing them to improve their service quality and performance. The duo didn’t share the financial terms of the transaction. Shay Banon, founder and CEO of Elastic said,

“Elastic continues to make major advances in our cloud-native observability capabilities by investing in innovative teams that have built differentiated capabilities leveraging open technologies like eBPF. With deep expertise in large-scale distributed systems, Optimyze overcomes the limitations of traditional profiling techniques to provide whole-system continuous profiling of systems and code, improving developer productivity, accelerating innovation, and delivering rich customer experiences. We look forward to joining forces with Optimyze to accelerate our vision for unified, actionable observability.”

