According to Element Critical‘s announcement, Dietrich, who has over two decades of diverse management experience, is now promoted to Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, he will lead sales and operations, in addition to directing day-to-day administrative functions. The company also hired Ed Grundhauser to assume Sales & Marketing leadership responsibilities and to collaborate with Dietrich. Prior to his new position in Element Critical, Ed served as Vice President of Sales at Netrality Data Centers, where he was responsible for developing and implementing Netrality’s data center sales architecture and strategy.

Fast-paced and high growth environments

Element Critical also stated that Dietrich’s success in recruiting and building high-performing teams that drive measurable results in fast-paced and high growth environments is an asset that will continue to enhance customer delivery. Ken Parent, Element Critical CEO said,