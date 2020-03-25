Element Critical‘s new partner Pureport‘s Multicloud Fabric allows enterprises to securely deploy cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid cloud, or multi-site network connections, without the need to purchase expensive, resource-intensive physical infrastructure. It also seamlessly orchestrates scalable, private connectivity ranging from 50Mbps to 10Gbps to the major public cloud providers. Pureport’s platform includes a Distributed Multicloud Router that automatically scales with each new connection.
Multi-cloud connectivity integrated with colocation deployment
Mike Frank, Vice President of Product at Element Critical said,
“Integrating Pureport’s platform into our data centers will allow customers to quickly and cost-effectively connect to the top cloud providers of their choice. We are effectively letting our customers ‘hit the easy button’ on their hybrid IT strategy by facilitating multi-cloud connectivity integrated with their colocation deployment. Compared to other services, Pureport offers a truly scalable and more flexible SDN giving our customers complete control of their business and application environment.”
Rich Lee, CEO of Pureport said,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Cloud Computing News
“To meet the increasing demand for hybrid IT, it’s essential we partner with top-tier data center providers to deliver all-in-one data center and cloud solutions. We are excited that Element Critical’s customer base will reap the benefits of having access to an easier, faster, and cheaper method to build and manage hybrid cloud networks.”
Leave a Reply