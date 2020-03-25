Element Critical‘s new partner Pureport‘s Multicloud Fabric allows enterprises to securely deploy cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid cloud, or multi-site network connections, without the need to purchase expensive, resource-intensive physical infrastructure. It also seamlessly orchestrates scalable, private connectivity ranging from 50Mbps to 10Gbps to the major public cloud providers. Pureport’s platform includes a Distributed Multicloud Router that automatically scales with each new connection.

Multi-cloud connectivity integrated with colocation deployment

Mike Frank, Vice President of Product at Element Critical said,

“Integrating Pureport’s platform into our data centers will allow customers to quickly and cost-effectively connect to the top cloud providers of their choice. We are effectively letting our customers ‘hit the easy button’ on their hybrid IT strategy by facilitating multi-cloud connectivity integrated with their colocation deployment. Compared to other services, Pureport offers a truly scalable and more flexible SDN giving our customers complete control of their business and application environment.”

Rich Lee, CEO of Pureport said,