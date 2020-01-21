Organizations can submit an entry into 20 categories to the UK Cloud Awards, hosted by Cloud Pro and the Cloud Industry Forum.

The Cloud Industry Forum (CIF) and Cloud Pro are announced that the seventh annual UK Cloud Awards is open for business. The 2020 UK Cloud Awards is seeking entries for its 20 new-look categories. The final awards ceremony will take place on Thursday 4th June at the Brewery, in London. Organizations can submit an entry to the 2020 UK Cloud Awards through its website till 20 March. The shortlist will be announced on Tuesday 28th April 2020.

Three new categories

“Back for a seventh year, the UK Cloud Awards continue to evolve,” said CEO of CIF, Alex Hilton. “We have completely reshaped them, with a fantastic new location and twenty transformational awards that reflect the pace of change and innovation in the UK industry. He also added:

“Our emphasis for 2020 is recognising people, projects and innovative companies that are making an impact with their customers. We are thrilled to continue to be involved with shaping the cloud industry,”

There will also be awards recognizing cloud innovation, including Cloud Product Innovation of the Year and Cloud security Innovation of the Year.

The full list of award categories are as follows:

• Cloud Product Innovation of the Year

• Cloud Security Innovation of the Year

• Cloud Collaboration Platform of the Year

• SaaS Implementation Project of the Year

• Internet of Things Project of the Year

• FinTech Project of the Year

• Big Data/Analytics Project of the Year

• Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence Project of the Year

• DevOps Project of the Year

• Public Sector Project of the Year

• Enterprise Project of the Year

• SMB Project of the Year

• Digital Transformation Project of the Year

• Cloud Start-Up Company of the Year

• Cloud Growth Business of the Year

• Cloud Technology Positive Action Award of the Year

• Cloud Team of the Year

• Cloud Channel Partner of the Year

• Cloud Leader of the Year

• Newcomer of the Year

