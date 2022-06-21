Private cloud, infrastructure, and managed services provider and home of the TruCloud platform, Enzu announced the launch of its new Enzu Edge portfolio. The new portfolio helps customers to reach end-users quickly and affordably in nearly any market globally.

TruCloud portal

The new portfolio, built on bare metal technology, is designed for workloads that require the use of an entire server, when a custom hypervisor is needed, and a high-performance experience is crucial. Enzu’s TruCloud portal provides complete insight, visibility, and control of the Enzu Edge hardware platform.

The company also offers Bare Metal as a Service option that can be fully managed, co-managed, or self-managed by the customer. It also offers full access and control of each device with the TruCloud portal. The company also offers Disaster Recovery, Backup and Storage, Advanced Security, and a portfolio of managed and professional services. Art Schloerb, California-based EVP of Global Sales at Enzu said,

« The Edge is where everything is happening. Companies are looking for ways to get their content and services closer to their end users in a secure and effective way while not sacrificing reliability or control. Many of today’s applications and workflows don’t achieve the performance expected. Much of that is based on where they live and how the services are configured. Our job is to help create an environment that enables optimum performance, high levels of security, multiple layers of redundancy, and at a price point that doesn’t break the budget. »