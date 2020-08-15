Cloud managed services company and Amazon Web Services Premier Partner, Eplexity partners with CloudCheckr to accelerate AWS Cloud Adoption. Eplexity and CloudCheckr unveiled their cloud governance program enabling companies to quickly save on AWS infrastructure costs. Businesses can now easily add cost optimization, compliance, and enhanced security alerting to their public cloud consumption while migrating or modernizing. Eplexity to grow its cloud managed services practice by 27% with the partnership with CloudCheckr.

Seamless cloud transformation

The AWS Partner Transformation Program program offering from CloudCheckr, coupled with the flexibility and support of the CloudCheckr Business Partner program, gives Eplexity a competitive advantage. John Clendennen, CEO of Eplexity said,