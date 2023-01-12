ePlus has announced the launch of ePlus storage-as-a-service powered by Pure Storage Evergreen//One.

The new service delivers a consumption-based utility model and on-demand burst capacity to facilitate agility and growth.

The offering combines flexible subscription models for storage consumption with ePlus technical support.

Technology solutions provider ePlus announced the launch of ePlus Storage-as-a-Service powered by Pure Storage Evergreen//One. The new solution is offering a highly-dynamic and flexible consumption model for enterprise storage complemented by first-call support.

Powered by Pure Storage

The new offering is a combination of flexible subscription models for storage consumption of Pure Storage Evergreen//One with ePlus technical support and customer success resources. The new service delivers:

Expedited time to issue resolution

Greater insights into storage capacity planning, billing, and forecasting

A consumption-based utility model

On-demand burst capacity to facilitate agility and growth

ePlus STaaS provides the flexibility and convenience to scale usage as users’ needs change without having to pre-purchase growth capacity by creating a consumption-based cost model within their own data center. It simplifies addressing the uncertainty of capacity planning and relies on contractual business SLAs around performance and availability. Justin Mescher, vice president of cloud and data center solutions at ePlus said,

« Our vision is to deliver customers their on-premises data center infrastructure in an ‘as-a-service’ model to reduce both their upfront capital investments as well as their risk of over, or under, buying. As customers move workloads to the cloud, capacity planning for the data center will become increasingly difficult. ePlus Storage-as-a-Service powered by Pure Storage provides a cost-effective and convenient way to leverage Pure’s enterprise-class technology complemented by expert first-call support and customer success resources. Rather than forecasting and pre-purchasing growth capacity, customers have the flexibility to evolve at their own pace to accommodate cloud and application modernization initiatives. »