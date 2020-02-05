Global connectivity and communications service provider Epsilon has appointed Michel Robert as its Group Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect.

Michel Robert is appointed as Epsilon‘s new group CEO. Bringing more than two decades of technology experience, Michel will lead Epsilon’s executive leadership team to build on Epsilon’s global strategy in high-growth markets including Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Michel will be joining a recently enhanced senior management team with the goal of accelerating the company’s transformation. Michel takes over from Co-Founder and former CEO Jerzy Szlosarek, who stepped down after a successful 16 years with Epsilon.

Innovation in software-defined technology

Michel Robert Group Chief Executive Officer at Epsilon Global Communications said,

“Epsilon is a unique business with a diverse product portfolio and a well-established brand in the interconnection space. I’m excited to work with the Epsilon team to provide customers with flexible, scalable, on-demand connectivity and colocation services to support their cloud adoption and IT modernisation requirements. Epsilon’s strong telecom roots along with its ongoing innovation in software-defined technology and the Infiny portal bring a true differentiator in the Network as a Service (NaaS) market. I look forward to leading Epsilon’s growth across the enterprise segment and supporting the success of our customers and partners globally.”

Kuok Khoon Ean, Chairman at Epsilon Global Communications said,