Equinix announced that the company is acquiring 13 Canadian data centers from Bell, for $750 million in an all-cash transaction. These new data centers are expected to generate approximately $105 million annualized revenue. The acquisition is expected to close in 2H 2020, subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approval. 600 customers operating within the data centers will also strengthen Equinix’s global platform. Equinix and Bell will begin a strategic partnership to enable enterprises in Canada to leverage hybrid multi-cloud solutions.

Coast to coast coverage

Equinix will expand its coverage in Canada coast to coast, making it a market leader in the data center and interconnection services. It will extend Equinix’s interconnection services to seven new metros. These metros include Calgary, Alberta; Kamloops and Vancouver, British Columbia; Millidgeville, New Brunswick; Montreal, Quebec; Ottawa, Ontario; and Winnipeg, Manitoba. Charles Meyers, President and CEO, Equinix said,