Equinix announced that it has completed the acquisition of Packet, a leading bare metal automation platform.

Interconnection and data center company Equinix announced that the transaction that accelerates Equinix’s strategy to help enterprises seamlessly deploy hybrid multi-cloud architectures. The combined company will operate the existing Packet business as “Packet, an Equinix company,” as a part of the $335 million transaction. Zachary Smith, the former CEO of Packet, will serve as managing director of the bare metal business.

Innovative and agile bare metal automation technology

Sara Baack, Chief Product Officer of Equinix said,

“The Packet acquisition represents a bold move to accelerate our strategy for helping enterprises quickly and seamlessly deploy hybrid multi-cloud architectures on Platform Equinix. By combining Packet’s innovative and agile bare metal automation technology with our dynamic data center and interconnection platform, we can offer our customers an alternate, agile way to deploy and consume private digital infrastructure. This approach will make it easier for our customers to extract greater value from our rich ecosystems, superior global reach, and the interconnection platform.”

Zachary Smith, Managing Director of Bare Metal of Equinix said,