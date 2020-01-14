Equinix has announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire bare metal automation platform, Packet.

Equinix is acquiring the bare metal automation platform, Packet. It is expected to accelerate Equinix’s strategy to help enterprises more seamlessly deploy hybrid multi-cloud architectures on Platform Equinix and extract greater value from the platform’s rich ecosystems and global interconnection fabric. The company intends to leverage the Packet offering to accelerate the development and delivery of its interconnected edge services.

On-demand deployment alternative

With the acquisition of Packet, Equinix will be able to add important new on-demand deployment alternatives that meet the market’s full range of use cases. With a combined Equinix and Packet solution, enterprises and service providers will be able to build and deploy low-latency services at the edge either through their choice of owned physical deployments or by utilizing the combined offering, which leverages as-a-service consumption to reduce CAPEX and resource requirements.

Zachary Smith, CEO of Packet said,

“We started Packet in 2014 with a vision to redefine the next wave of the cloud with a focus on the distribution and automation of fundamental infrastructure. This dovetails perfectly with Equinix’s strategy for helping enterprises implement new digital architectures in a growing number of edge locations. The incorporation of Packet into Equinix will accelerate the delivery of enhanced edge services to Equinix’s growing customer base while continuing to serve the developer community that has come to rely on the Packet’s unique offering.”

Sara Baack, Chief Product Officer at Equinix said,

“By acquiring Packet we are making it easier for enterprises to seamlessly deploy multi-cloud solutions at Equinix and extract greater value from our rich ecosystems and global interconnection platform. Packet’s innovative and agile bare metal service, and neutral approach to software stacks, fit our own cloud-neutral model and match our strategy for helping enterprises flexibly deploy digital infrastructure, within minutes, at a global scale. Our combined strengths will further empower companies to be everywhere they need to be, to interconnect everyone and integrate everything that matters to their business.”

