To prepare for its new hyper-scale cloud expansion in Asia-Pacific, Equinix is partnering with GIC to form a greater than US$1.0 billion joint venture to develop and operate xScale hyper-scale data centers in Japan. GIC will own an 80% equity interest and Equinix will own 20% in the xScale facilities. The duo announced that the agreement for Asia-Pacific is expected to close in the second half of 2020. The three data centers will bring 138 megawatts (MW) of power capacity to the Tokyo and Osaka markets when fully built-out.

The investment by Equinix and GIC in the region’s cloud market underscores the growing pace of hyper-scale CSP expansion across Asia-Pacific and how the cloud is fueling digital transformation in every industry. The availability of xScale facilities in Japan is also critical to meeting the technical and operational requirements of core hyper-scale CSP workload deployments to serve these enterprise customers. On Platform Equinix in Japan, there are ecosystems of companies more than 300 enterprises, 135 content and digital media providers, and 100 financial services firms.