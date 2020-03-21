Equinix CEO Charles Meyers stated that it is important to be united in community with the hashtag #InServiceTo in a blog post he shared. He also claimed that Equinix would continue to be #InServiceTo our employees, customers, partners, shareholders, and the communities in which they operate in 2020. According to the blog post, Equinix data centers are currently fully operational and they have implemented a number of precautionary measures to minimize the risk of operational impact and to protect the health and safety of employees, customers, partners, and our communities, which include:

Minimizing the number of people and the amount of time spent in the IBX facilities

Leveraging our IBX technicians via Smart Hands whenever possible to reduce the number of people on site

Charles Meyers also stated,

“During this time of increased physical isolation, Equinix is also supporting our customers’ most urgent needs associated with “work from home” policies. This includes supplying customers across a variety of vertical industries with the critical IT access needed to support their increasing virtual interactions, including connectivity to business-critical cloud services, rapidly expanding video conferencing capabilities, and increasing local VPN capacity.

As businesses rush to scale online collaboration and network capacity, Equinix is already working with customers to enable distributed and remote workforces. Within our ecosystem, we are providing access to all major network, cloud, and service providers who are actively helping organizations increase capacity and expand their reach to more locations globally, bringing data and applications closer to their users.“