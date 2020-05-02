Global interconnection and data center company, Equinix, announced one of its largest expansions of Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric to help global businesses simplify hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures. The expansion of interconnection service to Barcelona, Brussels, Geneva, Istanbul, Lisbon and Sofia, and extending into Hamburg in Q2 2020, enterprises, and service providers can seamlessly interconnect to a rich ecosystem of clouds, networks, partners and customers that matter most to their digital businesses.
ECX Fabric service
In response to the shift in this market, Equinix is extending its ECX Fabric service in EMEA to help digital businesses simplify hybrid multi-cloud deployments and expand their global interconnection opportunities on Platform Equinix. ECX Fabric is a global interconnection service, designed to support enterprise digital transformation initiatives. It provides scalability, agility, and connectivity over a self-service portal or APIs. By extending ECX Fabric from Lisbon in the West to Istanbul in the East, Equinix is making it easier for digital businesses to increase their global reach.
Eugene Bergen Henegouwen, President, EMEA, Equinix said,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Cloud Computing News
“Most of the organizations we work with around the world are already on a digital transformation journey, and are using the cloud to improve their global reach and seamlessly connect with the customers, partners and suppliers that matter to them. Indeed, in our latest global survey of IT decision-makers, nearly three-quarters (71%) said they plan to move more of their IT functions to the cloud. COVID-19 has accelerated this trend for some businesses that have had to rapidly virtualize their services to respond to the extremely fast-changing nature of business during this crisis. We believe our expansion of ECX Fabric will help them to not only successfully navigate the difficult months ahead, but come out the other side fit for the future and ready to seize the opportunities the cloud offers.”
Discussion about this post