Global interconnection and data center company, Equinix, announced one of its largest expansions of Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric to help global businesses simplify hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures. The expansion of interconnection service to Barcelona, Brussels, Geneva, Istanbul, Lisbon and Sofia, and extending into Hamburg in Q2 2020, enterprises, and service providers can seamlessly interconnect to a rich ecosystem of clouds, networks, partners and customers that matter most to their digital businesses.

ECX Fabric service

In response to the shift in this market, Equinix is extending its ECX Fabric service in EMEA to help digital businesses simplify hybrid multi-cloud deployments and expand their global interconnection opportunities on Platform Equinix. ECX Fabric is a global interconnection service, designed to support enterprise digital transformation initiatives. It provides scalability, agility, and connectivity over a self-service portal or APIs. By extending ECX Fabric from Lisbon in the West to Istanbul in the East, Equinix is making it easier for digital businesses to increase their global reach.

Eugene Bergen Henegouwen, President, EMEA, Equinix said,